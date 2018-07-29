Carr Fire Evacuees Forced to Find Home Away from Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- With a shed in the back already destroyed, firefighters worked to save a home from a spot fire Sunday evening just west of Redding’s city limits.

It was a fight crews would not win. Like hundreds of others, the house became a victim of the Carr Fire.

"I’ve had a few friends lose their houses already," said Ryan Greenberg.

Greenberg and his mother, Michelle Mallory, were evacuated Thursday when the Carr Fire was burning out of control. They weren't evacuated Sunday but given that could change at any moment, home was not their home Sunday.

"Everything is in our car because you just don’t know," Mallory said. "So it's just that uncertainty all the time of we don’t know exactly when we are going to have to leave again. So we are staying across town and we are just kind of checking on our house, making sure it’s OK, checking on neighbors."

In the Lake Keswick Estates area of town, entire streets became empty lots. Many there will have no home to return to.

Those more fortunate were still not allowed back.

But in the middle of the devastation was the soul of the community.

"A lot of the people who have been supporting us in the community are losing their homes," said Che Steadman, owner of the Moonstone Bistro.

The Moonstone Bistro is not technically open Sunday night, but for a few hours owners Che and Tanya Steadman made sure their neighbors' bellies were full. They offered whatever food they had for free.

"Went out there and said, 'Hey, we have a cooler full of food and I would love for you to come by and we’ll just feed you and it’s free,'" Tanya Steadman said.