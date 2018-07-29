Folsom Detectives: Two Armed Men Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Detectives believe two men died Sunday in a possible murder-suicide.

The Folsom Police Department tells FOX40 both men were armed during the incident on King Way near Sands Way. Detective Donald Rowberry said he didn't know if the men exchanged gunfire prior to their deaths but, ultimately, several shots were fired.

One of the men fatally shot the other then it appears he turned the gun on himself.

One of the men died at the scene. The other man died on the way to an area hospital.

Before the shooting neighbors reported seeing one of the men driving to his home on King Way as the other chased him.

The incidents leading up to their deaths are still being investigated. Detectives say the motive appears to be "domestic."

