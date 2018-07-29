Here are Some Ways You can Help Those Affected by the Carr Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With the destruction of the wildfires comes the need for donations to help those who have lost everything, and some local agencies are doing just that. Helping those affected by the Carr Fire is something you can do too.

Just off Marconi Avenue, you’ll find the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento, where all this week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the goal is to fill boxes with items to help anyone affected by the Carr Fire.

“You can drop off small things, such as face masks, because the smoke is so bad up there, and toiletries and water. Those are the kind of things we can drop off,” said Chaplain Mindi Russell.

Russell says outside of socks, clothes are not a need. She's asked people to focus instead on smaller items that can help evacuees as they start over.

"We’re always feeling rewarded when we're able can help someone but to know that we didn’t do this on our own, that every person contributed," Russell said. "That it was all of us together. Somebody said, 'I just want to do so much more,' and I want to tell you, you are the 'more.'"

The Salvation Army says monetary donations are their goal at this time because it allows them to provide short and long-term assistance. The American Red Cross says financial donations help in a rapidly evolving situation.

"People that want to give goods, it’s nice and it feels good to give that stuff, but the difficulty with it is that it takes away the focus from actually providing the immediate services that people do need," said Gary Strong, CEO of the Red Cross in Gold Country.

Red Cross added last year’s unprecedented wildfires that tore through homes has helped in their response to the Carr Fire.

"We saw in this case that there was a neighborhood in Redding that was coming up close. We were prepared to get out there and start serving people immediately after seeing what had happened before," Strong said.

As for giving blood, BloodSource says while they don’t have an immediate need for blood because of the Carr Fire, they encourage people to donate because they anticipate a decrease in donations in the Redding area as the community turns its focus to rebuilding.

However, if someone chooses to donate, Chaplain Russell says giving can help people cope with seeing disasters online and on TV.

"Being able to do something is helping you be able to heal as well," said Russell.

If you’d like to donate to the Red Cross or the Salvation Army, please click the blue links.