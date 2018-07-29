LIVE BLOG: Mendocino Complex Fires Reach 30,500 Acres

MENDOCINO COUNTY — Residents are fleeing two wildfires that began burning through Mendocino County within an hour of one another Friday afternoon.

By Sunday afternoon, the River and Ranch fires, which make up the Mendocino Complex, burned through a combined 30,500 acres. Both fires, which are around 30 miles apart, are 5 percent contained.

Six homes have been destroyed and 10,200 structures are being threatened by the flames.

Officials are continuing to issue evacuation orders for neighborhoods in Mendocino and Lake counties. Follow Cal Fire’s incident reports for updated evacuation orders.

The Mendocino County Health and Human Services Agency is opening a shelter at Mendocino College. The shelter will be located at the Mendocino College Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road in Ukiah. An American Red Cross shelter is open at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St. in Lower Lake.

The J Arena located at 4800 Burke Hill Road in Ukiah is accepting animals except for horses. The Redwood Riders Arena located at 8300 East Road in Redwood Valley will be accepting horses. Small animals will be accepted at the Mendocino County Animal Shelter.

The #MendocinoComplex is threatening parts of Lake County this evening. This image was taken from Mt. Konocti, looking across Clear Lake. H/T @LakeportPolice #CAFire #cawx pic.twitter.com/lOn1Z9V4vq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 29, 2018

