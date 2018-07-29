Live Blog: Carr Fire Grows Out Of Control In Shasta County

LIVE BLOG: Mendocino Complex Fires Reach 30,500 Acres

Posted 4:39 PM, July 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41PM, July 29, 2018

MENDOCINO COUNTY — Residents are fleeing two wildfires that began burning through Mendocino County within an hour of one another Friday afternoon.

By Sunday afternoon, the River and Ranch fires, which make up the Mendocino Complex, burned through a combined 30,500 acres. Both fires, which are around 30 miles apart, are 5 percent contained.

Six homes have been destroyed and 10,200 structures are being threatened by the flames.

Officials are continuing to issue evacuation orders for neighborhoods in Mendocino and Lake counties. Follow Cal Fire’s incident reports for updated evacuation orders.

The Mendocino County Health and Human Services Agency is opening a shelter at Mendocino College. The shelter will be located at the Mendocino College Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road in Ukiah. An American Red Cross shelter is open at Lower Lake High School at 9430 Lake St. in Lower Lake.

The J Arena located at 4800 Burke Hill Road in Ukiah is accepting animals except for horses. The Redwood Riders Arena located at 8300 East Road in Redwood Valley will be accepting horses.  Small animals will be accepted at the Mendocino County Animal Shelter.

See up-to-date information on the River and Ranch fires below in FOX40’s Live Blog and follow along with FOX40 News for more updates.

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20187:13 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20187:10 PM
Katelyn Stark July 29, 20187:06 PM

Cal Fire reports the two fires have burned a combined 30,500 acres.

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20186:23 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20186:10 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20186:04 PM

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for Western Lake County. The Mandatory Evacuation area is west of Lucerne at Bartlett Springs Road and Highway CA-20, south of the fire, east of the fire, north of the Lake-Sonoma County Line including the communities of Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Nice, Lakeport, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Scotts Valley, Saratoga Springs.

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20186:01 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20185:16 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20185:15 PM

Sutter Lake Hospital has evacuated several patients for a second day in a row. Staff members have been asked not to report to work.

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20185:12 PM

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department reports Upper Lake is under imminent threat
from the Ranch Fire. Leave immediately via Hwy 20 Southbound.

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20184:58 PM

Daniel Magalit July 29, 20184:54 PM

Daniel Magalit July 29, 20184:53 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20184:47 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20184:46 PM

Katelyn Stark July 29, 20184:46 PM