Officials Need More Information in Rio Linda Homicide Case

RIO LINDA -- A man’s body discovered in a Rio Linda home has Sacramento Sheriff deputies asking for your help.

The victim was shot and the person who reported it did not see the shooter. Detectives were on scene all day collecting evidence but they hope neighbors might give them more to work with.

The 911 call came in around 2 a.m.

“The caller indicated that there were some gunshots fired and there was a victim there who had been shot,” said Shaun Hampton, Sacramento Sheriff’s Public Information Officer.

That victim was a 41-year-old man, who had been staying at a home on E Street in Rio Linda. Deputies say the caller was also living there.

“They had been there for several days on that piece of property, however, I don’t know if they actually stayed there legally or if they’re squatters,” officials said.

The caller took responding paramedics and deputies to the victim, who was shot at least once in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. But ultimately, he didn’t make it.

Meanwhile, the caller has given detectives little to go off of, providing few details about the shooter.

But the sheriff’s department stopped short of calling him a suspect.

“You know at this point we’re not sure of his involvement. We are looking at all aspects, we’re talking to him. Our detectives are talking to him right now as we speak,” Hampton said. “So far it’s been my understanding he’s been cooperative.”

That lack of a suspect description has detectives hoping someone else in the neighborhood of E and 16th streets saw or heard something.

“If there’s any other witnesses out there that may have seen something, may have heard something, may have heard an argument or may have heard additional gunshots, just to help us narrow down the timeline, that would be very helpful,” stated Hampton.

FOX40 tried speaking to neighbors but there are not that many around. However, it’s a busy intersection, so detectives are hopeful someone may have been driving by.