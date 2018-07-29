Second Firefighter Dies Battling Ferguson Fire Near Yosemite

MARIPOSA COUNTY — The National Park Service reports a second firefighter has died while battling the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

On Sunday morning, Capt. Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots was killed.

According to the National Park Service, 33-year-old Hughes was on the east side of the fire in an area with many dead trees when he was struck by one. He died before he could be hospitalized.

Cal Fire heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney died on July 14 when his bulldozer overturned into a ravine.

Yosemite Valley is still closed to visitors as the 53,646-acre Ferguson Fire rages on. It was 30 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

