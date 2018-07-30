2 Suspected of Looting Homes Evacuated During Carr Fire

REDDING — Authorities have arrested two people on suspicion of looting homes that had been evacuated due to an explosive wildfire.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jade Ball and 19-year-old Jack Fannin, both of Redding, were found with what investigators said was evidence tying them to several burglaries.

The Carr Fire prompted mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of people in Redding. It has destroyed over 650 houses. Six people, including at least two firefighters, have been killed.

Authorities say a homeowner who stayed behind flagged down an officer after he noticed evidence that people had been in his house.

Officers found a nearby home with evidence of a broken-in door and discovered electronic items stacked by the front door. Police say they do not believe the homeowners placed the items like that before evacuating.