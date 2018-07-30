‘Devastating’ Carr Fire Becomes 9th Most Destructive Wildfire in California’s History

SHASTA COUNTY — Hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees will return to neighborhoods once lined with homes, now reduced to piles of debris, twisted metal and ash.

“I lost it all, every bit of it … I’m sorry,” said Sarah Joseph-Anaya as she broke down.

One of the homes in the Keswick Estates belonged to Joseph-Anaya. She has not been back yet but she already knows everything is gone.

“It’s just been devastating,” she said. “It’s so hard. I just can’t get my mind around.”

For her it’s unbelievable because she had minutes to escape the unforgiving flames that have killed six people. Officials tell the Associated Press the fire is the ninth most destructive in the state’s history.

“I lost everything. They gave you like five minutes to get out. Well what do you grab in five minutes?” Joseph-Anaya said.

She joined hundreds of others at a community meeting in Redding Monday, seeking answers about the largest fire burning in California. The community gave a standing ovation for crews who risked their lives for their safety.

“The fire burned up to my street,” said Redding resident Mike Horman.

Horman evacuated Thursday after seeing a “fire tornado” whirling toward his home. He said he saw dark smoke then started hearing explosions.

He still has a home but his neighbors do not.

“The house here burned down. The house here had the roof ripped off and my house is here and it’s covered in trees and whatnot,” he said.

Horman considers himself lucky knowing there are hundreds of others like Joseph-Anaya who have no idea what to do next.

“We’re gonna try to find a house or apartment or something,” Joseph-Anaya said. “Hopefully we can. It’s so hard.”

At least 19 people are still missing, according to law enforcement officials.