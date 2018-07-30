New Gym Specializes in Serving Kids with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE -- A new gym in Placerville offers kids a fun place to stay clean, cool and active.

"This is a place where you don't have to say, 'I'm sorry,'" co-owner Patrick McAtee said.

McAtee says he is all too familiar with what it means to be an apologetic parent. He and his wife and business partner have special needs children.

"People just don't understand. Probably the worst part of it is they look at you and say, 'Why can’t you control your child?'" McAtee said.

That's why they opened the latest location of the We Rock The Spectrum in Placerville.

We Rock The Spectrum caters to children with special needs. It's a sensory-conscious fun zone open to kids of all abilities but designed specifically to be sensitive to kids with special needs in a judgment-free space.

"Their parents just can take a break," McAtee said. "They wouldn't have to correct them constantly."

The gym is complete with zip lines, trampolines and swings. There is also a party room, a quiet room and a therapy room.

June Brown has brought her daughter Mackenzie every day since We Rock The Spectrum Opened three days ago.

Brown says the special needs friendly environment is a plus, but in the midst of a hot and smoky summer, it’s just nice to have something for kids to do indoors.

"This is going to be good for the community," Brown said.

We Rock The Spectrum is at 1412 Broadway in Placerville.