Sheriff’s Department Makes Arrest in Intentional Hit and Run Death

SACRAMENTO — Deputies have arrested a man they say intentionally hit and killed someone in a North Highlands parking lot.

It happened Wednesday on Watt and Orange Grove avenues in front of a Del Taco just before 8:30 p.m., according to Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department.

Investigators later identified the victim as 50-year-old Joaquin Gonzalez.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man on Saturday, and announced the arrest Monday. He was not identified because of the “pending investigation,” the sheriff’s department said.