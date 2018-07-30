Smoke from Northern California Wildfires Drifts into Sacramento Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Smoke from fires burning across Northern California is making it unhealthy for sensitive groups to be outside.

"Young children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with lung or heart ailments may suffer some impacts from exposure to the air pollution this week," Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District spokesman Thomas Hall said.

The hazy skies in Sacramento didn't stop most people from enjoying slightly cooler temperatures on Monday.

"Yesterday was definitely harder to breather," Amy Turner, who lives in the Pocket neighborhood, told FOX40. "You could see smoke in the air, but today, not so much."

Still, don't expect to the smoke to be gone any time soon.

"The afternoon is when we're expecting the smoke to drop down into Sacramento County," Hall said. "Unfortunately, the foothill communities are dealing with smoke all the time right now and we're not expecting them to see relief for the next few days."

Air quality experts say if you can smell smoke, you're already breathing it. Hall says to listen to your body and trust your nose as your own "personal air quality monitor."

If you begin to feel irritation in your lungs, it's time to head inside.