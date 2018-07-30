Stanislaus County Woman Works to Help Animals During Wildfire Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENAIR -- With a white pickup truck loaded with alfalfa, crates and kibble, Bobbie Carne took stock of what would be heading up to the Carr Fire.

She was reminded of all the good hearts and hands that have made everything happen.

"It's just about getting together and going doing what you need to do to help everybody," Carne said.

Carne is a devoted animal rescuer in Stanislaus County now working around-the-clock to collect donations to help the Haven Humane Society in Redding.

"We're here, we support you and that's, for me, that's what it's about," Carne said. "We're supposed to support each other."

Carne says many businesses have pledged to help, including Melvin T. Wheeler and Sons in Modesto. Their $500 worth of supplies will be headed up to Redding.

"Everyone has to come together and do their part," said manager Jolene Medeiros. "It's just devastating what's happened to everyone, not only for the animals but for the people."

Year after year Carne helps wildfire victims.

Back in 2015, Carne saved a mountain lion cub from the brink of death in Butte County.

"My husband thinks I'm crazy but that's OK, I'm good with crazy," she said laughing. "I like crazy."

But fellow animal rescuer Jolene Medeiros says that's the kind of passion needed.

"You connect with these people and animals and that's where your heart's at," Medeiros told FOX40.

If you're able to help, you can stop by the Melvin T. Wheeler in west Modesto at 5301 Woodland Ave. You can contact them at 209-526-9770 for more information.

Carne says she'll be heading up to the Carr Fire Tuesday morning and if there are more supplies to bring up she might make a second trip.