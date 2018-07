Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Planning a last-minute getaway can be tough, but there are thankfully some apps to help make it easier. Here are FOX40's for the best apps to use to plan your last-minute vacation.

Hotel Tonight

Hotel Tonight allows users to find discounted hotel rooms up to seven days in advance.

Expedia

A lot of people are familiar with Expedia, but a great section of the app is Last-Minute Deals. It helps you find some of the best rates on hotels, flights and car rentals.

Groupon

When you think of Groupon, your first thought isn't travel, is it? The site actually features great deals on getaways.