70 Years Later, Roseville Couple Reflects on Their Life Together

ROSEVILLE -- Being around Ed and Claire Meihofer, the love and laughter they share is apparent and among the many reasons they’ve been happily married for 70 years.

"Actually it was 25,526 days ago is when we got married," Ed said.

The couple was just in their teens when they first met. Ed was in the marines visiting a friend but instead, he met his friend’s sister.

"Knocked on the door, nobody answered. Knocked a couple more times, nobody answered," Ed Meihofer said. "Tried the doorknob and it was open. There was Claire on the couch in her slip. I was immediately struck with her beauty."

"He was very cute," Claire Meihofer said with a chuckle. "I thought it was very cute. Better than anyone I saw at school."

Which is the reason why Claire, who was president of her sorority at the time, invited Ed to be her date at a dance.

"And the rest is history," Ed said.

During their long and prosperous marriage, the couple moved 26 times, living in Northern and Southern California, near Boston, and Dallas. Ed eventually retired as the CEO of his company that manufactured newspaper printing presses.

But during all those years, and so many moves, the couple knew the basics of keeping it real.

"The most important thing is to love each other," Ed said.

"Be honest and faithful to one another," Claire said. "That’s the best, I think."

Ed and Claire had five children, seven granddaughters and one great-grandson. Through the trials of having kids and raising a family, they’ve always kept their sense of humor.

When the couple woke up Tuesday, their actual anniversary, there was one thought in mind.

"I’ve been one of the luckiest guys in the world for the last 70 years and especially because I married you," Ed said.

"He’s a nice guy and a good father and a good sport," Claire said.