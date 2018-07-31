Bulldozer Operators’ Deaths Throw Spotlight on Firefighting Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOUGHHOUSE -- The deaths of two bulldozer operators, who were fighting wildland fires in Yosemite and Redding, have given pause to members of a very small, specialized fraternity.

There are perhaps 150 bulldozer operators in the state that work for various fire agencies. Several hundred more are private contractors that specialize in working in fire zones, usually cutting containment lines.

Bulldozers are essential in fighting wildfires in inaccessible terrain. Different models weigh in at between 16 and 40 tons. Heavy brush and timber are often no match when containment lines are required or fuels in front of the flames need to be removed.

But two dozer operator deaths in one fire season is unheard of.

"It makes you take a step back as a dozer operator," said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire dozer operator and unit manager Doug Dolezal.

Dolezal says it’s easy to get overconfident in such a powerful machine.

"You get the feeling that you’re invincible and what happens when you have a death it brings you back into reality," Dolezal told FOX40.

Dolezal is also the vice president of the California Fire Dozer Operators Group. He says members have told him that they are now being extra cautious when on the fire line.

Investigations into the deaths are not complete but it appears 10-year Cal Fire dozer operator Braden Varney was killed near Yosemite when his tracks slipped on a hard rock surface and his dozer fell 250 feet down an embankment.

"Dozer operator is just the one person," Dolezal said. "We don’t have anyone walking out in front of us or looking at our terrain."

Contracted dozer operator Don Smith of Pollock Pines was killed in the Carr Fire in Redding when flames apparently burned over his dozer.

Dozers are powerful firefighting machines but they are slow. Even with the blade up, they can barely reach 6 mph.

"So that’s not fast at all. I can run faster than the 6 mph," Dolezal said.

Instead, when dozer operators think they might be in a burn over, they will carve out a spot to sit it out.

Dozers used by fire agencies are equipped with fire curtains that are custom fitted to the windows of their enclosed cabs. But contract operators are typically only used to cutting containment lines away from the flames.

"We don’t know what happened but fire will move very fast," Dolezal said. "A lot of the contractors have open cabs, not all of them, but they can have open cabs and that makes a big difference versus as you can see an enclosed cab."

As close as dozers get to the flames, it's a wonder that there are so few accidents.

The California Dozer Operators Group has developed safety protocols that have been adopted by out of state agencies. It's possible changes are on the way following these last deaths.