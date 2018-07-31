Fast Food Diet with Penny Foskaris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with author and Founder of HealthyB2B, INC Penny Foskaris learning how you can eat some of you favorite "fast foods" and lose weight. Penny is in the kitchen making chicken tacos, french fries and margaritas to demonstrate.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipes from The Fast Foods Diet Cookbook

Crispy Super Delicious Fries

INGREDIENTS

4 medium potatoes or sweet potatoes

4 tbsps. of EVOO or avocado oil

⅛ tsp of salt (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Rinse and scrub the potatoes.

You can peel them if you’d like I prefer to keep the peel on.

Pat them dry.

Cut them into the size of french fries.

Place in a large bowl that there is enough room to toss them.

Toss potatoes with oil and salt.

Place potatoes onto the copper crisping tray.

Cook in oven for 35-40 minutes.

Stir the fries ½ way through.

Remove from oven.

Enjoy!

Serves 4

NUTRITION

Calories 110, protein 3g, carbs 26g, fat 0g, fiber 2g, sodium 295mg

Spicy Chicken Tacos

INGREDIENTS

4 - 4 OZ organic chicken breasts cubed

12 mini corn tortillas

2 cups of shredded spinach and kale

Red and yellow peppers sliced

1 tbsp of chia seeds

1 tbsps avocado oil

1 lime

⅛ tsp of sea salt

⅛ tsp of pepper

2 cloves garlic minced 1 tsp garlic powder

⅛ tsp of cayenne pepper

½ cup of jalapeno yogurt sauce*

INSTRUCTIONS

Place chicken in a dish to marinate.

Pour avocado oil and lime juice over chicken.

Season the chicken with sea salt, pepper and garlic and cayenne pepper.

Marinate the chicken for at least 20 minutes.

Heat up pan or grill.

Cook chicken for 5-7 minutes.

Warm up tortillas

Place 3 tortillas on each plate

On the tortilla place chicken, greens, chia seeds, and jalapeno yogurt sauce.

Enjoy!

Serves 4

NUTRITION

Calories 274, protein 30g, carbs 21g , fat 9 g, fiber 4g , sodium 75mg

Jalapeno Yogurt Sauce

INGREDIENTS

1 cup nonfat Greek, almond or soy yogurt

1 jalapeno pepper seeded and chopped

1 tbsp EVOO

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 clove of garlic minced or ½ tsp garlic powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix all ingredients together

Place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours prior to serving.

Super Skinny Margarita

Enjoy this REFRESHING Beverage without worrying about the scale!

Can you believe it? It has 75 LESS calories than traditional Skinny Margaritas!

Penny’s Refreshing Skinny Margarita

Ingredients: 1oz Anejo or Reposado Tequila, Juice from 1/2 a lime, 2 Orange slices, 1 tsp Agave nectar, 6 drops (KAL) Vanilla Stevia, 1 Cup of water

Pour all ingredients into a shaker to mix. Serve over ice.

Calories 110, Carbs 11g