Big thanks to the Cattlewomen of Humboldt for a great beef donation for the Redding evacuees! pic.twitter.com/Wb4kwsZqqL — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2018

REDDING — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been helping cook meals for hundreds of people affected by the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

Fieri tweeted Monday that the Cattlewomen of Humboldt donated beef, and Chef James from the Sheraton Hotel in Redding made pasta salad and coleslaw.

Chef James from Sheraton Redding Hotel stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!! @sheratonhotels pic.twitter.com/KXM8d4aJZs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 31, 2018

The chef says enough food was made to feed 1,000 people.

Fieri grew up in Humboldt County.