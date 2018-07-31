New Wildfire Burning in Mendocino County

LAKEPORT (AP) — A third wildfire has erupted in Mendocino County and prompted evacuations even as hard-pressed firefighters struggle to contain blazes that have burned nearly a dozen homes.

Fire and sheriff’s officials say a blaze dubbed the Eel Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon near the rural community of Covelo in Mendocino County and quickly grew to 400 acres.

There aren’t any immediate reports of houses burned but official have ordered evacuations for about 60 homes in the area, an old ranching and farming area on the edge of a national forest.

The fire is about 40 miles north of where twin wildfires have burned seven homes since last Sunday and threaten some 12,000 residences.