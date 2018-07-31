Residents Slowly Return to Neighborhoods Evacuated during Carr Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHASTA COUNTY -- Several evacuation orders have been lifted in Shasta County as the Carr Fire continues to make its way away from Redding and into Trinity County.

Craig Dalzelle recalls the moment he first saw the Carr Fire for the first time. He was sitting on a boat in Whiskeytown.

"We saw a big plume of smoke going up," he told FOX40.

Dalzelle says he quickly learned he had no choice but to leave his home after the evacuation order came.

"I just happened to be safe before the mandatory evacuation," Dalzelle said.

His home in Redding was also safe. It wasn't until late Monday night that he was able to make it back to his home.

"You're kind of in awe," he said. "You're just kind of spellbound, you know? You're just staring and looking at the TV, wondering what's happening."

Gary Nunn says he could see the blaze from a distance, but it felt like it was right next door. He stayed with family and friends, waiting for his home off of Oasis Road to be cleared for him to return. He was worried his garden would be lost.

"My grass is green. I think that the low humidity left everything green," Nunn told FOX40. "I'm blessed my garden in my backyard is growing still."

But the same can't be said for more than 880 homes lost since July 23.

The Carr Fire, as of Tuesday morning, is the seventh most destructive fire in California's history.