Sandwich Bag Found in Man’s Throat Following His In-Custody Death

SACRAMENTO — A man died at a local hospital Tuesday after a Sacramento officer noticed him shaking and sweating while he was being detained.

Just after 2 a.m., a Sacramento Police officer approached a group of people in a parking lot on Stockton Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. At the time they were holding open alcohol containers, according to the police department.

One of the men was found to have an outstanding felony, no-bail warrant out for his arrest. The officer found drugs and an unknown bottle of prescription medication in the 42-year-old man’s pocket.

As the officer put the man in his patrol car he noticed he was sweating and shaking. Despite the man telling the officer he did not need medical attention, the officer decided to call the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the suspect was hospitalized and soon died.

A sandwich bag was later removed from his throat. It will be analyzed at the Sacramento County Crime Lab and a death investigation has been launched.