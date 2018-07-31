Sifting Through Ashes of Family Home, Man Finds Grandmother’s Wedding Ring

REDDING — A man sifting through the ashes of his Redding home found an irreplaceable family heirloom.

Jerry Ogle posted to Facebook on Sunday about finding his grandmother’s diamond wedding ring.

“I started searching for a family heirloom that my grandfather gave me before he passed away. It was my grandmothers (sic) wedding ring. My only real hope was that I would miraculously find the diamond in the ash,” Ogle wrote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 884 homes were destroyed.

“After about a half hour of searching the area where I knew I left it, I looked to the sky and asked my grandfather for help. Not 30 seconds later I found the box, the same box that it was given to me in. And inside the box amongst the ash, there it was,” Ogle wrote. “My grandmothers ring. God is good.”