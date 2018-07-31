Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Save lives by boosting our community’s blood supply during the Summer Blood Drive with FOX 40, 101.9 The Wolf and Hot 103.5 at IKEA on Friday, August 10 from 9am – 5:30pm. All blood drive participants will receive a free movie pass, a Chipotle Buy One Get One FREE card, free frozen yogurt from IKEA, a 20% discount at IHOP, a 2 for 1 pass to FairyTale Land and MyBloodSource Rewards, redeemable online for more great prizes. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of several prizes, including: an autographed guitar featuring country music stars Brett Eldridge, Cole Swindell, Brett Young and more, a pair of concert tickets to see Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts or Kid Rock, Raging Waters tickets and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk all-day ride wristbands. Participants can also enjoy complementary Krispy Kreme donuts and beverages from Starbucks and IHOP, while supplies last! Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. However, the summer is a very difficult time to collect blood due to many reasons, including high schools and colleges – the site of many blood drives – out on summer break, routine donors unavailable while away on vacation, and more. Yet every day, hospital patients in need throughout our community rely on lifesaving blood donations to be available and ready.

More info:

Summer Blood Drive

August 10th

9am - 5:30pm

700 Ikea Court, West Sacramento

(866) 822-5663

BloodSource.org/Promotions