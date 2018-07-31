Latest Updates: Mendocino Complex Fires Force Evacuations
Live Blog: Carr Fire Claims Lives, Destroys Homes Shasta County

Vacation Week: Battery Saving Tips

Posted 10:48 AM, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47AM, July 31, 2018

Sometimes it seems like our electronic devices' batteries run out especially fast as we enjoy our vacations. So Simone is in the studio with Ryan Tollefson of Batteries Plus Bulbs getting some tips on how to extend your battery life during travel.