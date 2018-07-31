Sometimes it seems like our electronic devices' batteries run out especially fast as we enjoy our vacations. So Simone is in the studio with Ryan Tollefson of Batteries Plus Bulbs getting some tips on how to extend your battery life during travel.
Vacation Week: Battery Saving Tips
-
FOX40 Celebrates Vacation Week!
-
How a Travel Service Forced Us to Be Chill and Just Enjoy Our Vacation
-
The Best Apps for Last-Minute Vacation Deals
-
Family is Thankful They’re Safe After Neighbors Warn Them About Fire
-
How to Put an End to Vacation Shaming
-
-
Great Outdoors Week: Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Lodi
-
Swallowed Button Battery Burns Hole in Toddler’s Esophagus
-
South Lake Tahoe Residents Split on Vacation Rental Ban Initiative
-
Man Accused of Trying to Drown Wife, 2 Kids in Bathtub
-
Hawaii Volcano Lava Destroys Hundreds of Homes Overnight
-
-
‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Shoots to No. 1
-
Delivery Driver Used Her Keys to Fight Off Customer Who Tried to Choke Her: Cops
-
Woman Dies After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Florida Vacation, Family Says