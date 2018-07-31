Latest Updates: Mendocino Complex Fires Force Evacuations
Live Blog: Carr Fire Claims Lives, Destroys Homes Shasta County

Vacation Week: Expert Travel Tips

Posted 10:51 AM, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:50AM, July 31, 2018

Paul is in the studio with Mark Hanake, manager of air services development and marketing for the Sacramento County Department of Airports, getting some tips on how to make your travel adventures run more smoothly.