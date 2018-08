SUTTER COUNTY — Several fire agencies are battling a wildfire as it threatens four homes, several gas wells and a communications array.

Cal Fire reports the Butte Fire started at West Butte and Pass roads near the Sutter Buttes.

#ButteIncident [Update] Retardant has been dropped around the communication towers on the Sutter Buttes. Sutter County Fire has requested mutual aid from Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer unit to assist on 1000 acre wildland fire in Sutter County. pic.twitter.com/0Yi9vlccJZ — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 1, 2018

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said the wildfire was between 1,500 and 1,800 acres. It was 40 percent contained.

Some evacuation warnings were issued for the area.

Helicopters and tankers have also joined the fight.

Stay with FOX40 as a reporter heads to the scene.