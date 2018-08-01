As Hundreds of Fire Evacuees Worry About Their Homes Some Refuse to Leave the Fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELSEYVILLE -- Through the haze, the firefight continued Wednesday.

Crews continued to battle the Ranch and River fires with what little sunlight they had left.

Lake and Mendocino County fire personnel and law enforcement organized a community meeting in Kelseyville Wednesday evening. Hundreds who’ve been evacuated came, hoping for good news. Many were unsure if their homes are still standing.

"I haven’t been there," said evacuee Lori Rolfe. "I’m afraid to try and get there. I want to get there with my teenage daughters but I don’t want to get stuck in the middle and not let me get back to the safe place I’m in."

Rolfe lives in an evacuation zone in Lakeport, a few miles from the River Fire. She left but her husband, Glen, stayed.

He installed his own fire hose and felt he could protect the home.

"This is the only home my family, or my daughters rather, have known," Glen Rolfe told FOX40. "We hear the horror stories of the people who do stay and lose their lives. So you do take that into consideration."

He says he mapped out his exit and knows how quickly the fire’s path can change.

For some homes nearby in the Lakeport community, the River Fire proved too aggressive.

"You have to be really comfortable with your surroundings and have more than one way out," Glen Rolfe said.

Whole communities waited to return home as the Ranch and River fires continue to illuminate the skies of Lake and Mendocino counties.