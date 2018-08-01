Latest Updates: Mendocino Complex Fires Force Evacuations
Live Blog: Carr Fire Claims Lives, Destroys Homes Shasta County

Disaster Recovery: How to Start Over

Posted 12:53 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 12:26PM, August 1, 2018

Paul is in the studio with Leo Grover of Pinnacle Emergency Management learning some of the best ways homeowners can prepare themselves in case they ever need to rebuild or remodel after a disaster strikes.