‘Don’t Lose Hope:’ Notes of Love Placed Around Auburn-Foresthill Bridge

AUBURN -- The Auburn-Foresthill Bridge is notorious for the number of suicides that have happened since it opened.

Now one group is looking to help end that trend.

They are teaming up to place notes around the bridge, letting anyone who reads them know they are loved and not alone.

If you or a loved one are dealing with depression and need help, there is always someone to talk to. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24 hours each day. You can call 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone any day of the week.