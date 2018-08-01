Fires Prompt Evacuations in El Dorado County

EL DORADO — Two wildfires have prompted evacuations in El Dorado County communities.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is burning near China Hill and Bumper roads. Homes along China Hill Road, Spice and Marybelle lanes were told to evacuate.

Just after 4 p.m., the Bumper Fire was 30 to 35 acres. It was not immediately known how it started.

Around 30 miles north, near Pilot Hill, mandatory evacuations were issued for Pilot View Drive, just north of Pilot View Court, as another 25-acre blaze moved through the area.

Salmon Falls and Rattlesnake Bar roads along with Salmon Falls Road between Salmon Falls Cutoff Road and Peacock Way have been closed off.

An evacuation center was set up at the Diamond Springs Firefighters Memorial Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs for those fleeing the Bumper and Omega fires.

#OmegaFire and #BumperFire evacuation center located at 3734 China Garden Way, Diamond Springs Firemans Hall #edso via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) August 1, 2018

This is a developing story.