SACRAMENTO — Folsom Boulevard is closed in East Sacramento between 65th Street to State University Drive because of a “major vehicle collision,” police said.

Investigators say a cyclist was hit by a truck. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** Officers are working a major vehicle collision in the area. Both directions will be shut down for at least several hours: Folsom Boulevard, from 65th Street to State University Drive. Please use alternate routes. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/esVFmIhbNC — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 1, 2018

This is a developing story.