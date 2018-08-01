Gun Rights Advocates, Tech Experts Sound Off on 3D-Printed Guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- At Hacker Lab in Midtown Sacramento, Nile Mittow makes all sorts of things with 3D printers.

"The first category is toys, effectively, you know, little Pokemon figurines and stuff like that. And then the second category is 3D-printed prototypes," Mittow explained.

However, he says printing guns is not allowed.

"We don’t allow weapons or anything that can hurt yourself or people around you to be printed here," Mittow said.

Still, Mittow says many 3D printers, even ones that run a couple thousand dollars, would be capable of making plastic guns.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered gun rights group Defense Distributed to take down blueprints for 3D-printed guns posted on its website. The judge argues the prints could help criminals and terrorists make untraceable weapons.

"This is something that is dangerous to public safety, to have these firearms out there that are untraceable that perhaps could go past metal detectors in airports," said Rebecca Gonzales, co-chair of the Sacramento chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

But gun rights advocates, like Ben Hertel, who manages Rocklin Armory, disagree.

"Home gunsmithing has been a thing for a really long time," Hertel said. "And with this 3D printing, it’s just a new technology added to an existing area, if you will."

Even with the technology being out there, experienced 3D printers like Mittow question the safety of the plastic guns.

"This is very similar to what Legos are made out of," Mittow said. "Would you trust, in your hand, a handgun made out of Legos? I would not."

The issue goes back to court on August 10. Currently, there is a temporary ban on releasing the blueprints. In court, they’ll decide whether Defense Distributed will be banned from releasing the prints while the case continues.