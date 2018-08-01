Large Chunk of Pavement Breaks Off on Northbound I-5 Near Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Wednesday morning, a big chunk of the roadway broke off on northbound I-5 causing damage to cars and slow traffic.

Around 5:37 a.m., officers got a call about what appeared to be a big rock in the third lane near the Richards Boulevard exit.

When they arrived on scene, they found that a chunk of asphalt had deteriorated, detached and created potholes.

Between 12-15 cars hit the asphalt chunk causing minor damages and flat tires.

Cal Trans responded and filled the hole with temporary asphalt so the lanes could reopen.

