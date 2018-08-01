Neighbors of Redding Community Return Home to ‘Utter Devastation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- The toll of devastation from the Carr Fire near Redding rose Wednesday to more than 1,000 homes destroyed and nearly 200 more damaged by the blaze.

Around the Mary Lake community near Redding, some people's worst fears were finally recognized.

"It's hard, guys," said resident Jim Skoy. "It's an emotional day but we're doing OK. Redding, I think, will be just fine."

"Oh, it's hard because just a week ago this was just a normal neighborhood but now it's utter devastation," said another resident named Brandon.

Residents in the small community had to get out in a moment's notice last Thursday.

"It was terrifying and it roared over the mountains in a matter of minutes," said resident Tara Lockwood. "It was so fast, it was within 10 minutes. It just came barreling through. It was difficult, it was hard."

Almost a week later, families got a firsthand look at what they were facing.

"Oh, I knew it was gone already, someone came through and told us," said Mara Copeland, who had lost her home to the Carr Fire. "But there is a little bit of a calm today seeing it for the first time for sure."

The human kindness in the community Wednesday was thicker than smoke. Residents did all they could to ease the pain of others.

"I just gave her a big hug," Lockwood told FOX40. "There is nothing you can really say but as long as everyone is safe, that is what is important."

"Yeah, it's nice because everybody is pulling together and everybody's donations and everybody ... we've had a million offers for places to stay," Brandon said. "People are offering to let us use their RVs if we need to. So it's been really good. Everybody's been very, very helpful."

There are still thousands more who remain evacuated due to the Carr Fire. By Wednesday, it was almost 35 percent contained.