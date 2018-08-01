Placerville Man Gets 10 Years for Stalking, Threatening Liberty Mutual Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Placer County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Placerville man earlier this year for stalking and threatening three employees of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Last week, a judge sentenced 37-year-old Lloyd Dylan Jones to 10 years in state prison.

"He was unhappy with the settlement and it just escalated and escalated to the point where their employees were living in fear of their lives," said Placer County Sheriff's spokesperson Dena Erwin.

An employee of Liberty Mutual told FOX40 that during that time Rocklin police patrolled the parking lot quite frequently. The company even hired private security to be in the lobby for about a month's time.

At one point, the threats got so bad that employees were ordered to evacuate the building and go home.

All this, despite deputies serving Jones restraining orders twice, once in Placer County, where Liberty Mutual is located, and another at his home in El Dorado County. The restraining order prohibited him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

"We got a search warrant after he was arrested and that's when we found more than a dozen assault-type rifles in his possession," Erwin said.

They also found two ballistic vests and about 6,000 rounds of ammunition.

Erwin says a key part of the case against Jones in court included what investigators characterized as "premeditated," after deputies found weapons inside his vehicle, parked a mile from the courthouse, which was also in proximity to Liberty Mutual.

"They really feel like that he was dead set on committing this crime if he didn't get what he wanted," Erwin said. "So I feel like we have saved some people's lives with this arrest."