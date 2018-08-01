Sacramento-Area Housing Market Possibly Cooling Off

We’ve seen housing prices skyrocket in the last two years, but have we finally topped out?

Sacramento-area’s fast-rising price gains have slowed dramatically during the past few months and didn’t even budge in June. And home sales slowed in June compared to May – and from a year ago, according to a California Association of Realtors.

Plus, mortgage rates, which surged during the first few months of the year, have actually been falling in recent weeks – and are now at rates last seen in April. What’s going on? Is now a good time to buy for those who have been waiting on the sidelines? What could happen as the spring homebuying season enters the dog days of summer – and the often-slower days of fall?

This morning at 6:45, we’re hearing from Brandon Haefele, President of Catalyst Mortgage, about hints that our real estate market could be headed for a cooling trend.