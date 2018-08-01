Sacramento to Start Testing Remotely Operated Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Driverless vehicles may be plying the streets of Sacramento as early as September.

A company called Phantom Auto is partnering with the city to develop a safety system for autonomous vehicles in which a remote driver in Mountain View can take over controls in unexpected situations.

Remote vehicles use robotic systems to stay in lanes and navigate stop signs and signals to get occupants to their destinations. But construction detours, road obstacles caused by bad weather, or accidents or emergencies, can throw autonomous systems for a loop.

Phantom Auto’s system allows a remote driver to take control of a vehicle using onboard video cameras and remote controls.

“We can keep a human in the loop so that the human can safely drive through the situation that the vehicle can’t,” Phantom Auto co-founder Elliot Katz said.

The city bent over backward to bring the company to Sacramento to test routes and cell signal systems necessary for the video connections required by the system.

“This is our future and we’re going to grab it. It could lead to thousands of jobs over time,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

Katz says it will not operate vehicles but will sell it’s technology to companies who will, adding a layer of safety that government regulators may require.

He says once his company does the heavy lifting of mapping communications networks in the city, companies will have the infrastructure in place to begin autonomous vehicle services in the city.