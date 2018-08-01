Stockton’s ‘Smart Growth’ Plan for 8 Mile Road Met with Concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Pedestrian and bike-friendly streets, a college campus and a major job generator just north of 8 Mile Road in Stockton are just some of what is proposed in the city’s new general plan.

Upwards of 17,500 acres of fields of green outlined in tall rows of sunflowers on 8 Mile Road might be transformed into what the City of Stockton calls "smart growth."

"Making new subdivisions, you know, pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly. So the general plan has all that stuff in it. It’s very, very good," said Eric Parfrey, who chairs the Sierra Club California Executive Committee.

Parfrey applauds the new general plan, except for the part that includes 26,000 housing units.

"We’re not opposed to the city leaving open the possibility for a major job generator north of 8 Mile Road and we’ve said that a year ago," Parfrey said.

The environmental group sent a letter to the city last week, airing members’ concerns.

"The city really has to analyze all the growth that’s being proposed," Parfrey said.

The city's Community Development Director David Kwong says housing is just one part of the plan. He explained in order for the neighborhood to become a huge economic driver, housing along with commerce will have to work together.

"So from that standpoint we think that if you support each other from those types of uses, you really reduce congestion. You have better equality," Kwong said.

The city’s planning commission meeting is set for Thursday evening, where this very issue will be discussed.