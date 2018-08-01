SWAT Officers Surround Tracy Home with Armed Suspect Inside

TRACY — SWAT officers were called to a standoff in Tracy Wednesday after an armed suspect ran into a nearby home.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Tracy Police Department reports one of their officers was in the area of Chester Drive and Marlin Place when he noticed a man raise his hands in the air. Another man was pointing a gun at him.

When the officer went up to the two, the suspect ran into a nearby home, according to the police department.

A perimeter was set up around the home and a SWAT team later arrived at the scene. Two air units and the San Joaquin County Auto Theft Task Force also assisted in the standoff.

At one point two people came out of the house but they claimed they did not know the man inside.

Upon a search of the home and neighboring homes, officers did not find the suspect. A watch commander with the police department could not identify the suspect but did say he was around 250 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt.