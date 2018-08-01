The Carr Fire Has Destroyed More Than 1,000 Homes

REDDING — Fire officials say the massive Carr Fire has torched 1,018 homes in and around the city of Redding.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday that another 440 buildings including barns and warehouses have also been destroyed by the fire.

The huge Redding area blaze that has been burning for more than a week has displaced 38,000 from their homes and killed six people. Redding Police on Tuesday asked for help from the public locating four people who are still missing.

Thousands of people were allowed to return to their homes this week but the blaze continues to burn and has scorched 180 square miles. It is 35 percent contained.

The wildfire is now the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history.