CHP K-9 Sniffs Out Half a Million Dollars

MERCED — Around $500,000 in cash was found in Fresno County when a CHP K-9 alerted officers to narcotics in a man’s car.

On July 23, an officer pulled over a man on I-5 near Panoche Road. As the officer spoke to the driver he seemed very nervous and began telling a “strange story,” according to the CHP.

K-9 Officer Bruce was called to the scene and alerted the officers to narcotics in the back of the car.

Officers found two suitcases. Inside one of them was half a million dollars.

The CHP reports the man claimed he did not know anything about the money. He said he had been paid to drive to Washington and had no idea what was in the back of the car. He was later arrested.

If an owner of the money comes forward they will have to appear before a judge before they can claim it.