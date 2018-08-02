Destructive 143-MPH Redding Fire Whirl Left Twisted Metal in its Wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARR FIRE -- Thousands of Carr Fire victims in Shasta County have been taking the first steps toward getting their lives back in order.

Flames were shooting west toward the community of Lewiston on Thursday. At the same time, hot temperatures and winds have created a Red Flag Warning.

"A factor that folks in that area, crews in that area are aware of and they're looking at that and a potential for spot fires across their lines," said Gabe Lauderdale with Cal Fire.

It has been exactly a week since the Carr Fire exploded, tearing through neighborhoods on the outskirts of Redding.

On Thursday, Cal Fire and the National Weather Service said a survey of last week's damage shows the fire itself created wind speeds of 143 mph. If those gusts came from a tornado it would be categorized as an EF3.

"Damage like uprooted trees, the complete removal of tree bark. In this case, we had high tension power line towers that were completely collapsed," said NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler.

Thursday was also the first day of community assistance for victims and those who lost everything. Shasta High School was packed with local and national aid, services that more than 600 victims took advantage of.

"A lot of people have come out and said, 'It’s only a week ago that this happened,' and hopefully this is the start to the road to recovery," said Shasta County spokesperson Tim Mapes.