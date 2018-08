CARMICHAEL — Nearly 40 sheriff’s units have swarmed the area of Madison and Manzanita in Carmichael to search for a suspected carjacker.

Two suspects have been detained shortly after 3 p.m.

It was not immediately known when the carjacking happened, but Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Shaun Hampton says two or three people were in the car when it happened.

Hampton said there was no description of the suspect available.