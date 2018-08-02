El Dorado County Family Says Son’s Home was Reduced to Ash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- As wildfires continue to ravage Northern California, two more popped up in El Dorado County.

The Omega and Bumper fires scorched dozens of acres and in the process burned down a home.

Air support came in handy Wednesday. Unfortunately, it was not able to help every home. One building was reduced to ash and rubble.

"No, I didn’t think this would ever happen to us," said homeowner Felicia Ahmu.

Felicia and Alma Ahmu were surrounded by friends and neighbors Thursday morning at the end of Red Cloud Road.

"Just pretty much waiting for the road to open so we can assess the damages for ourselves," Alma Ahmu told FOX40.

Their home of 15 years, where their son now lives with his family, was a heap of twisted metal.

Both owners were not home when the Omega Fire crept to the house but their daughter and grandchildren were inside.

"She just jumped in her car and left and I came back and got the dogs," Felicia Ahmu said.

"She called me hysterically from work and I dropped everything I was doing and headed straight home," Alma Ahmu said.

But the Ahmus still have work to do. Right next door, their property was covered in pink retardant dropped by Cal Fire.

Alma thinks things could have been worse. They could have lost their neighboring home if it wasn’t for the firefighters' response.

"They did a great job fighting the fire," Alma Ahmu said. "If it wasn’t for them we would have lost both houses without a doubt."

Fire crews were able to keep the Omega and Bumper fires from making forward progress. Containment numbers quadrupled overnight.

Thursday morning, teams were in the hills spraying down hot spots.

"It's hard to celebrate your house making it through the fire when your son's house didn't make it. There are no winners," Alma Ahmu said.

But possessions can be replaced and homes can be rebuilt. The Ahmus plan on remembering what's truly important to their family now more than ever.

"Well we have each other," Felicia Ahmu said. "We have the kids. They have us."