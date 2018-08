Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Taste of the Delta is the main annual fundraiser for the California Delta Chambers. The organization promotes the assets of the California Delta through he combined efforts of local chambers, visitor bureaus, development associations, businesses, and individuals throughout the Delta region.

More info:

17th Annual Taste of the Delta

Saturday

1pm - 4pm

Village West Marina

6649 Embarcadero Dr., Stockton

(916) 777-4041

TasteOfTheDelta.com