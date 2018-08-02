Grass Valley Man Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with 14-Year-Old Girl

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old man for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the their investigation, Patrick Denboske and the teen had been engaging in a relationship for several months.

Denboske was caught when authorities began texted him as if they were the 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say he arranged for sexual contact with the girl. He was arrested and charged with five different felony counts on Wednesday while attempting to meet up with her.

Denboske posted bond and is no longer in Nevada County Sheriff’s custody.