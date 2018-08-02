Ohio Air Force Base Responding to Reports of Active Shooter

OHIO — Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a possible “active shooter” at a hospital on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said security forces and the fire department responded to the incident at 12:40 p.m. and that base personnel were directed to shelter in place until it is investigated.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it is responding to the scene.

