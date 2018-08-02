Pedestrian Fights CHP Officer in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The CHP says a man got into a fight with one of their officers in South Sacramento Thursday night.

According to CHP Sgt. Donald Carte, a pedestrian was walking through traffic in the intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

We're told this K-9 @chp_sac officer in the blue shirt was the one involved in the fight with the suspect in the back of this cruiser. Awaiting details on how the fight started. The officer suffered minor injuries.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/6q7ONG5fAA — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) August 3, 2018

When an officer tried telling the man to get out of the road he retaliated and starting assaulting the officer, according to the CHP.

“It was a full-on fight,” Carte told FOX40. “He had the officer wrapped up in a neck choke, taking him down to the ground, on top of the officer, striking the officer. It was a full fight.”

At one point the officer’s K-9 intervened but bit a passerby trying to chase after the suspect, who was running away from the scene.

UPDATE: "It was a full-on fight. The pedestrian had him in a neck-hold." That's what @chp_sac has to say about the suspect who physically went after the K-9 CHP ofc. who tried to get him from wandering in traffic at the intersection at MLK & Fruitridge. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/uahlt0hVoP — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) August 3, 2018

The officer sustained only minor injuries and the passerby was uninjured.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and CHP officers arrested the suspect. His name has not been released.

