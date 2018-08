LODI — The Lodi Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Wednesday night, police were called around 10:53 p.m. to an area near 1100 Rivergate Drive for the sound of gunshots and a man found outside of a home.

The victim was unresponsive and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time there is no suspect or motive information.

