Rocklin Little League Team has Sights Set on World Series in Pennsylvania

ROCKLIN -- It's just about every 12-year-old boy's dream who played Little League Baseball -- making it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sure, they love video games and going to Sunsplash just like their friends do, but for the past three summers the boys of the Rocklin All Stars spent time together on the diamond getting better at baseball.

"Hitting, pitching. We've got a lot of great pitching on our team and our hitting is pretty good too," said Ben Tipper, a pitcher and first baseman.

"If they had a choice they'd be playing baseball every single day," said assistant coach Josh Van Der Kamp. "It's just what they love to do. It's been a lot of hard work and it's starting to pay off."

The Tri-City group won the NorCal title as 10- and 11-year-olds the past two years.

Now, they've done it again and will take their talents to San Bernardino next week to play in the West Regional.

"I think that because we've played with each other for so long that we have more trust in each other," said right fielder Tyler Allen.

Only a handful of teams from the region have ever made it this far and this is a first for a team from Rocklin.

The experience they have together and a 16-2 record this summer is all the confidence the group needs.

"They really think they can win this thing, they really do. You can see it in their eyes," Van Der Kamp said. "They're not just going down there to have a good time in Southern California this week. They really feel they can walk away with the title and head to Williamsport to play for it all."

The team leaves Friday for San Bernardino and begins play in the Western Regional on Sunday. They hope by the following Saturday they have secured their spot in Williamsport. The community can help send them off from Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.