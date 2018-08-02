Suspect Drags 72-Year-Old Man Alongside Car Trying to Steal His Gold Chain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Stockton police need your help identifying a vehicle and suspects after they tried to rob a man of his gold chain Wednesday afternoon.

The neighborhood near Tam O'Shanter and Knickerbocker drives is often busy during the afternoon, according to the police department, which investigators hope will help them find three suspects who they say struck a man around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 72-year-old man was walking on Astor Drive when a white Jeep drove up to the man and asked him to come to the vehicle. When he did, police say the passenger grabbed the man’s gold chain and the driver took off, dragging the victim nearly 50 feet.

Police say the driver stopped and the suspect let go of the gold chain before driving off. The victim suffered an injury to his foot.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department says they are now looking for a Hispanic man and two Hispanic women.

Stockton has a history of attempts to snatch gold chains but police say this is the first attempt they know of in some time.

FOX40 reached out to the family of the victim for comment but the victim is recovering and did not want to speak about the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.